Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George, and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Stephen Amoah, locked horns in a debate over Vice President Bawumia’s ‘driver’s mate’ analogy on live TV.

Vice President Bawumia had likened his role in government to that of a humble driver’s mate, sparking a flurry of reactions.

This analogy was not welcomed by Sam George who described Dr Bawumia as “Aplanke”, a Ga term used to describe a bus conductor, on TV3.

Stephen Amoah chided his colleague for the use of the inappropriate word to use.

“Aplanke is not an abusive word,” Sam George defended his choice of words amidst the escalating verbal joust.

But the exchange didn’t stop at verbal sparring. With a mischievous glint in his eye, Sam George couldn’t resist a playful jab at Dr. Amoah.

He likened his actions to disciplining a misbehaving child.

“When your child is misbehaving, don’t you tap his head?” he quipped, his hand inching towards Dr. Amoah’s head.

As he made the comments, his right hand went to the back of Mr Amoah’s head. He tapped his head severally, but not with intense force to cause any significant discomfort.

Playfully, Dr Amoah said “unallowed touching.” He added, “the head was made by God.” He also noted that he will speak to his lawyers regarding the issue.

The studio buzzed with energy as the debate took unexpected turn.

Watch the video posted on TV3 social media handle:

My lawyers will write to you – Dr. Stephen Amoah to Sam George, after he playfully hit his head on live TV due to a heated discussion on the 2024 SONA.#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/6YPnFNaWKG — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) February 28, 2024

