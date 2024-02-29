On February 27, Ambassador Yin Chengwu attended the donation ceremony for the China-Liberia Paired Hospital Cooperation Mechanism’s cardiology project and the 16th China-Aid Medical Team to the John F. Kennedy (JFK) Medical Center. Mr. Wang Jiaxin, Counselor of the Embassy, Dr. Robert Dannis, Officer-in-Charge of JFK Medical Center, Dr. Dama Yekeson-Koffa, Deputy CEO for Administration, Dr. Guo Jian, captain of the 16th China-Aid Medical Team and representatives from the Liberian Ministry of Health and JFK Medical Center’s Department of Cardiology attended the ceremony alongside .

Ambassador Yin lauded the China-Aid Medical Team’s significant contributions and vital role in bolstering China-Liberia healthcare cooperation. Ambassador Yin also underscored the importance of the ongoing construction project for the Department of Cardiology at the JFK Medical Center. He reiterated China’s unwavering commitment to supporting continued China-Liberia healthcare exchanges and cooperation, emphasizing join hands with Liberians to build a shared future of health and well-being for all.

Dr. Guo Jian presented on the progress of the paired hospital cooperation mechanism. Dr. Dennis and Dr. Koffa expressed their sincere gratitude to the Chinese government for their longstanding support to Liberia.

The donation agreement was subsequently signed by both sides.

