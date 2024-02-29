The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, has expressed confidence that the launch of the performance tracker by the government will address any concerns about how the country’s finances have been handled.

President Nana Akufo-Addo recently announced the introduction of this tracker during his State of the Nation Address, aiming to enhance transparency in the allocation and utilisation of national funds throughout the Akufo-Addo administration.

In an interview with Asaase Radio, Mr. Atta Akyea highlighted the significance of the performance tracker in dispelling doubts about the responsible management of the nation’s finances.

The Abuakwa South MP emphasised the importance of accountability, stating that Ghanaians will gain insight into the utilization of Ghana’s resources.

“We need to see this performance tracker for people to know that the monies of this nation have been applied properly.”

“It is going to change everything, and all the arguments will be settled that nobody has dissipated the resources of this country; a lot of infrastructure rollouts has happened under President Akufo-Addo, and that is critical.”

He emphasised the potential of nuclear energy to position Ghana as a net exporter of power, stating, “I believe that when we adopt nuclear energy, we can become a net exporter of power.” This reflects his optimism for Ghana’s future energy landscape.

