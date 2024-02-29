Health is a fundamental and universal right, and in Angola, as elsewhere, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) represent a growing challenge. The Angolan Ministry of Health, with the support of the World Health Organization, held a workshop to technically validate the Multisectoral NCD Plan. The event brought together a range of actors, from health professionals, academics and ministerial, civil society and private sector representatives, reflecting the importance of mutual collaboration.

Strategies for tackling NCDs, such as promoting healthy habits and raising awareness about risk factors, were discussed, as well as priorities and monitoring progress. This effort is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially target 3.4 on reducing premature mortality from NCDs by 2030. The technical validation of the plan is a crucial step towards subsequent approval, presentation and implementation which will, in the future, ensure its effectiveness and alignment with best practices, promoting a healthier life for all Angolans.

