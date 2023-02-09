Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has called on Ghanaians to hold President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the National Security responsible if North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is harmed.

According to him, some national security operatives have been assigned to monitor Mr Ablakwa, hence his call on Ghanaians to question the President in case of any misfortune.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he said, “unimpeachable sources say thugs dressed up as national security operatives have been set to tail Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP.

“The country should hold the President, the National Security Minister and IGP personally liable if anything happens to the legislator.”

Below is his post on Facebook: