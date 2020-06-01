A man, identified as Zubairu Dalhatu Malamai, is definitely not allowing his newly married ex-lover walk away after squandering his money.

A legal letter to his ex, Zainab Abdullahi Yahaya, said Mr Malamai had invested so much into her life, future and investment in their three-year dating period.

Mr Malamai’s hopes of marrying her was dashed when she chose another man as her groom, a situation that has angered the former.

Her engagement to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), 65, is driving her ex-lover insane with revenge.

In view of the development, Mr Malamai, through legal means, is demanding full refund of every penny spent on her.

The payment, which sums up to N9, 081, 207.45, is for expenses ranging from travel, loan, business investment, clothes, shop rent, and other monies paid for her comfort during their relationship.

Below is the full list as presented by his lawyers: