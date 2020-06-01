President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has demonstrated his love for local prints once again and it does appear he mostly communicates his mood and intentions through the fabrics even before he mounts the podium to address the nation.

During his 10th address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo announced the lifting of the ban imposed on in-person religious services and other public gatherings, as part of measures to restore socio-economic life amid living with COVID-19.

President Akufo-Addo made the disclosure in his usual long sleeve African print.

The meaning of the dress he wore on the night, according to reports, is ‘Nea mmoa adi no, ma nni nko, na nea aka akyere no na ye bo hoban.’ Meaning what is lost is lost, the rest must be safeguarded, protected and preserved.