Football in Ghana is still suspended as the government eases restrictions enforced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 10th coronavirus address to the nation on Sunday, May 31, announced that final year students from Junior High School to University level are to return to school.

Religious activities are also to return under strict guidelines.

The football fraternity were expecting the President to make a pronouncement on football in the country after series of meetings between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Ghana’s Covid-19 taskforce.

“I have by order of executive instrument, provided for these new directions and extended the suspension of the remaining public gatherings as set out in EI.64 of 16th March until 31st July.

”In here, I refer to the suspension of sporting events, night clubs, cinemas, drinking spots, bars, beaches, festivals, funerals, political rallies and large religious gatherings such as crusades and conventions,” President Akufo-Addo said in his address to the nation on Sunday.

Football has come to a standstill since March 15 after the match-day 15 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

The GFA is expected to make a decision on the future of football on June 30.

However, the Ghana League Club Association, football stakeholders and the GFA are expecting the government to come to their aid with a stimulus package.