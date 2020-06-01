Bishop for Konongo-Mampong Diocese, Most Rev. Joseph Osei Bonsu, has debunked rumours that a woman by name Vida Annin, together with her nine children, stormed the final funeral rites of a Catholic priest.

The deceased priest for Jamasi -Yonso, Father Oti Boateng, was reported to have defied the ethics of priesthood and fathered nine children secretly.

Reacting to this, Most Rev. Bonsu, who oversees the entire district ,revealed no priest, dead or alive under their diocese bears the name of the deceased.

Additionally, he asserted, in a statement that, no funeral of that sort had been conducted for a Catholic Priest in the Jamasi-Yonso district.

