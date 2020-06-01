National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo on his decision for special evacuation arrangement.

President Akufo-Addo, in a nation’s address on Sunday, announced a special dispensation is going to be given to Ghanaians stranded abroad as a result of the border closure.

He explained the travelers would be subjected to mandatory quarantine and safety protocols when they arrive in the country.

Taking to Facebook after the announcement, the legislator, who has championed and led discussions to evacuate stranded citizens, believed it was a step in the right direction.

ALSO READ:

“I am glad President Akufo-Addo has finally given the green light for the evacuation of stranded Ghanaians as I have long advocated.

“Government must always be responsive to the plight of citizens. Better late than never,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s international borders have been closed until further notice.