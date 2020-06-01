Chairman of the Ghana Pentecostal Council, Reverend Dr Paul Frimpong-Manso, has warned churches not to flout the 100 members per church service directive by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Rev Dr Frimpong-Manso, speaking on the Dwaso Nsem morning show on Adom FM, said churches that disobey the new directive would be closed down.

We agree with government to have churches that flout the 100 members per service directive closed down and dealt with by the law, he said.

Speaking further, he cautioned churches against organising Sunday School for children as that will mean disobeying the directive and land them in trouble.

He also disagreed with popular views that the one-hour duration for church service is insufficient, saying it will be more than enough should church service activities be done in moderation.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the easing of Coronavirus restrictions that would enable the partial reopening of some sectors of the economy from June 5, 2020.

However, restrictions placed over the past 11 weeks on certain public gatherings, including sporting events, nightclubs, cinemas, drinking spots, bars, beaches, festivals, funerals, political rallies and large religious gatherings such as crusades, pilgrimages and conventions have been stayed until July 31, 2020.