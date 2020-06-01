A Kano state Polytechnic graduate, identified as Isah Salisu Alhassan, melted hearts and gave people reasons to appreciate their loved ones after he shared a touching photo of himself at his late mother’s grave side.

Mr Alhassan, who was among the corp members to recently pass out from the mandatory one-year NYSC programme, shared emotional photos of himself presenting his certificate of discharge to his late mum at her grave side.

He shared the photos in a closed Facebook group and recounted how she used to make him attend school with hopes that he would be successful some day.

He wrote: “Kano 19 B1 Corper RIP Mother. In 2008 while she was chasing me to school she used to say go to school and study may be time you will succeed. It’s only my bones in the grave and she died in January 2020 five months to finish my nysc. While everyone take their certificate home and present it to his mum I took mine to the cemetery and presented it at my mother’s grave. Allah kajikan iyayen Mu.”