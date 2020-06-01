Former President John Dramani Mahama has condemned the gruesome killing of Black American George Floyd.

According to him, most cases of injustice faced by blacks in the United States of America are related to skin colour.

Taking to his Facebook page to share his sentiment, the former president of the Republic of Ghana said: “The systemic prejudices and injustices faced by black people in America are based on racism – They make no distinction on the basis of migration history, national origin, social class or educational attainment. They are concerned, solely, with the colour of your skin. That is because the issue at hand is not ‘respectability’, it is racism.”

Below is the full statement: