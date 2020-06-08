Artiste Manager, Bulldog, has described as “silly, childish and f**lish” the decision by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to organise a memorial service for the late George Floyd who was gruesomely killed by a white American police officer in the United States of America on May 25, 2020.

On Saturday, the Ministry, in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority, Office of Diaspora Affairs and the Diaspora African Forum, organised a memorial and wreath-laying ceremony at the W. E. B. Du Bois Memorial Centre for Pan-African Culture in honour of Mr Floyd.

Some Ghanaians, such as musician A Plus, damned the government for the act when according to him, many Ghanaians had fallen through similar instances and nothing had been done for them.

Reacting to this on Big Show on Class 91.3FM on Saturday, June 6, 2020, Bulldog told show host Nana Kwesi Asare that: “I think it’s f**lish, I think if we have a Diaspora community here in Ghana which I know we have and they are doing this for George Floyd I understand, but if you are going to waste taxpayers money… the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture does not know what to do with our monies but will spend it on this, then it does not make sense.”

“I believe that we have too many dead [people] in this country, there are four girls missing in Takoradi till date we haven’t found them and nobody has held any memorial service for them…there was a journalist that was killed and nobody has held a memorial service for him and countless individuals, Ghanaian lives were lost in serving this country of ours, nobody gives a damn…so, I don’t get it unless it’s for exportation purposes. I mean why will a Ministry of Arts and Culture put their logo there and say it’s beyond the return I think it’s so silly, childish and f**lish,” Bulldog said.