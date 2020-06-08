The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken President Nana Akufo-Addo on for saying projects in its famous Green Book are nothing but fantasies.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Monday, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the party’s parliamentary candidate for Abora Asebu Kwamankese, said the President’s claim that projects in the Green Book do not exist on the ground is not factual.

“Having actively participated in the compilation of this book which highlights the boldest and biggest capital investment in the history of the Fourth Republic, I can state with absolute certainty, that the President’s claim that it contains ‘fantasy’ projects that cannot be found on the ground, is an outright untruth,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo, during the commissioning of the Tema Motorway Interchange on Friday, called out the previous Mahama administration for saying it embarked on unprecedented infrastructure projects during its tenure.

Describing the claims as fictional, one which only exists in the NDC’s Green Book, he said it was based on those ‘falsehoods’ that “we made a pledge to the Ghanaian people to expand and improve the road network while closing the missing links in the network.

“We had to make this pledge because we know that the so-called unprecedented infrastructure development of the Mahama administration was fantasy; existing in the Green Book and not on the ground.”

But the NDC will have none of that.

The parliamentary candidate told the media that the President’s misrepresentation of the Green Book predates his ascension into office.

It is also possible, he noted, that President Akufo-Addo is fully apprised of the contents of the Green Book but has “chosen the path of falsehood in so far as it enables him to mislead fanatical supporters of the NPP or unsuspecting members of the public and in the process hide his dubious reputation as the least performing of all Ghanaian leaders at least in the area of infrastructure or capital investments.”

Below is the full response to President Akufo-Addo