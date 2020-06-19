Stunning images of a female Ghanaian police officer have evoked pleasant commentaries after her photos were shared on social media to celebrate her birthday.

In honour of the beautiful police officer’s momentous occasion, admirable images of the beautiful policewoman were shared online.

The policewoman, who is identified as Efya Little, wore broad smiles as she posed for the camera in her police uniform with matching nose mask.

In one of the photos, she donned a white and blue attire with its matching facemask and accessorised her looks with a gold watch and a red handbag.

The policewoman shared the photos along with the caption: “You are good, you are kind, you are meecio and your loving kindness is new every morning in my life. Happy glorious birthday to meeee💕🥤🍷🥂💖💕🥳 I love you, Lord.”

The stunning images have gathered some comments from many who find the images of the pretty police officer impressive.