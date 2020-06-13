A 10-year-old has reportedly been electrocuted at Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central region.

Reports by Adom News indicated that the electrocution of the 10-year-old boy, identified as Felix Ashitey, was due to his exposure to a television antenna illegally connected to a power source.

According to a witness, the antenna, brought down by the heavy rains over the week, was handled by the boy causing him to be electrocuted.

The child’s body has since been sent to the morgue.