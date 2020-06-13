The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced that its third weekly engagement with journalists will be dedicated to the 2016 winning manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A statement issued by the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, said the forum, which will take place at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Monday, will be themed: ‘NPP 2016 Manifesto in Perspective: Claims, Deception and Reality’.

“The purpose of this program is to conduct a comprehensive and objective assessment of the status of the numerous lofty promises President Akufo-Addo and the NPP made to Ghanaians in the run-up to the 2016 general elections and the boastful claims of the New Patriotic Party on the implementation of same.”

NDC launched its maiden weekly briefing on Monday, June 1, descending heavily on government for easing the restrictions in the fight against coronavirus.

Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament Cassiel Ato Forson also called on the Auditor-General to immediately probe government’s expenditure in the fight against the disease.

The second edition, held on Monday, June 8, was dedicated to exposing alleged corruption in the current government.

They listed the BOST contaminated oil scandal, among others, as scandals which Ghanaians must not forget to punish the government for in the December 7 elections.