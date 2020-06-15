Assemblyman for Asenemaso Electoral Area, Mensah Muller Amankwah, has disclosed that the classrooms of Asenemaso Junior High Schools in the Atwima Nwabiagya South district are now being used as sex grounds by the residents of the area.

The Assemblymember said pupils of the school are always seen playing with used condoms every morning before the arrival of their teachers; a situation which is dangerous and has increased, especially during the COVID-19 season.

The Assemblymember, who confirmed the story in an interview, said the matter has been reported to the leaders of the community, as well as the authorities but there is no positive response yet.

“This made the classrooms unfavourable for teaching and learning before the lockdown of the schools,” he told Silver News, adding that some residents have also made the corridors of the school ‘wee’ base.

“I once confronted those wee smokers but they insulted me,” he said.

Asenemaso Junior High Schools has no fence wall, thereby making it convenient for residents to use the place for their immoral act.

Mr Amankwah, therefore, appealed to the Atwima Nwabiagya South district and Regional Education Directorate to help address the aforementioned challenges affecting the school before all schools reopen.

He again called on stakeholders and benevolent organisations in the educational sector to provide infrastructure for the school including toilet facilities for the pupils.