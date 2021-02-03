National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described their request to inspect the Electoral Commission (EC)’s documents as a step in the right direction.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, they were only replicating what the New Patriotic Party (NPP) did when it petitioned the Supreme Court over the 2012 election.

Mr Gyamfi explained that the NPP, which was the petitioner at the time, had no documents and figures of their own and relied on that of the EC boss, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan.

“In 2013, the NPP never brought any figure to court but relied on Afari-Gyan to point out what they described as irregularities and based on that wanted the court to cancel out some results and to declare them as winners. So where is this animal called where are your own figures? he quizzed.

This, he said, is the same thing the NDC wants to do now, stating they have no documents of their own.

Mr Gyamfi said these in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

“We don’t have the base document with which the EC declared the results so it is never true that we have all the documents and I cannot stand the hypocrisy and double- standards of the NPP,” he fumed.

He further argued there was no way a political party could do a true and proper collation, hence their insistence that the EC provides the documents.

The petitioner in the ongoing election hearing, John Mahama, filed an application to inspect some documents of the EC.

The documents included the original constituency presidential election result collation forms for all constituencies, constituency presidential election results summary sheet, regional presidential election summary sheets for all regions, and the declaration of the presidential results form.

However, the application was dismissed during sitting on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, with the apex court saying the threshold of necessity had not been met by Mr Mahama’s lawyers.