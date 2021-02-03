There was drama at an Accra Circuit Court when a 33-year-old cleaner, who had denied defiling a 10-year-old girl at Sabon Zongo, near Laterbiokoshie, Accra, confessed to the crime.

Kofi Amoah, who was to open his defense on Tuesday, admitted having defiled the victim on two occasions, adding that he used condoms while having sex with the victim.

Suspect Amoah, therefore, prayed the court to forgive him.

The court, presided over by Christiana Cann, convicted him on his plea and sentenced him to 15 years imprisonment on the charge of defilement.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, told the court that the complainant is a trader and a mother of the victim.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the complainant and the victim reside in the same vicinity at Sabon Zongo near Larterbiokoshie in Accra.

The Prosecution said the complainant sells fruits by the roadside and the said place was not far from where Mr Amoah resides.

ALSO READ:

The Prosecution said the convict used to buy banana from the complainant and through that he got to know her as well as the victim.

The Prosecution said a few months ago, the complainant detected that Mr Amoah was giving money to the victim so she warned Mr Amoah to desist from coming to her place.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said on October 24, last year, at about 2200 hours, the complainant asked the victim to watch over her fruits while she took her bath.

He said after the complainant had left, the convict came and sat with the victim.

Prosecution said when the complainant returned, she was informed that Mr Amoah had asked the victim to accompany him to buy something.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim followed the convict to a drug store where he bought a pack of condoms.

The Prosecution said the convict asked the victim to accompany him to his sleeping place so he could show her his laptop and a music box and the victim obliged.

He said on their way when they reached the convict’s place, (a book shop), Mr Amoah lured her into it and locked the shop and had sex with the victim.

The prosecution said while in the act, the complainant came and knocked at the door of the convict who in turn hid the victim under a table and used plywood to cover her.

The Prosecution said the convict informed the complainant that the victim had left but the complainant insisted on searching for her in his room and found her under the table.

The prosecution said the complainant apprehended the convict and escorted him to the Police station where a medical report form was issued to the complainant to take the victim to the hospital for medical examination and treatment.