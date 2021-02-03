Some 18 people are feared dead after the vehicles they were travelling in were involved in an accident at Sarekyekura, a farming community near Fufulso in the Savannah Region.

Those who died included 12 males and four females and a child.

Many others are said to be in a critical condition after they sustained varying degrees of injuries.

A witness said the bus from Zebila veered off its lane into the other lane and collided head-on resulting in the casualties.

The Savannah Regional Fire Commander said both drivers died on the spot with two other people dying at the health facility they were sent to.

Meanwhile, over 70 injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the Buipe Polyclinic and Holistic Medicare Hospital while all the bodies have been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The Regional Fire Service Commander appealed to the government for rescue equipment in the region.