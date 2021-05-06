Ahead of the appointment of Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), the government has been urged to look at the qualities of the appointees.

Their ability to mobilise resources will contribute immensely in getting government reach its goals.

District Chief Executive of Wassa East in the Western Region, Wilson Arthur, made the call on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He said the position of a DCE or MCE should not be jobs for the boys but rather self-motivated people who can think outside the box.

“The quality of people makes a lot of difference. Most of the companies will invest based on the person there,” he said.

The Wassa East DCE, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Skyy Media Group, said he has chalked a lot of successes due to the connections he has with businesses and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

“Many businesses and NGOs are in Wassa East because of me so we need to have a lot of quality people as DCEs,” he added.

On his achievement as DCE, he has among other things created 30 additional voluntary mass spraying gangs to supplement that of the Ghana Cocoa Board.

He has also repaired over 500 broken down motorised spraying machines District-wide free of charge and raised the quantity of Hitech cocoa seedlings supplied to cocoa farmers from 200,000 to 1.5 million.

Mr Arthur also facilitated the establishment of the quarry and a rubber processing factory under the 1 District 1 Factory at Nsadweso and Narubiz to create employment for the youth.

These and many others, he said, are in the pipeline if given the nod by President Nana Akufo-Addo to continue his good works.