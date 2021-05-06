A young man from Delta State, identified as Jerry, has allegedly died at a church altar while worshipping God.

Facebook user, Jackson, who shared photos of the young man on his page, said that the Godfrey Okoye University Enugu and Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) graduate, died on Sunday, May 2.

Photos posted on his Facebook page show that late Jerry was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

According to Jackson, after playing the guitar like never before, Jerry laid down at the altar for the worship session. After the session, everyone stood up except the deceased. They lifted him only to find out that he was dead.

Jackson wrote:

“He wasn’t sick. His mum said he has gone to be with the lord that God has called him, that he died on the altar while worshipping God, that the way he played yesterday (The Bass Guitar) he has never played like that before that he Knelt down worshipping and later lay down till after the worship everyone was up but he was still there before they came to raise him up and found out he’s gone 2 rest with the Lord. RIP bro Jay Ray Maya aka E-Major. 4ever in my mind.”

Another friend, Beckley Marokuty Miles, however, said that the young man ‘slumped’ and died in church. He described late Jerry as an upright Christian, who lived a life worthy of emulation.

“He slumped and died in church. Jerry was such an upright Christian who lived a life worthy of emulation. I want to quickly remind us of the scripture that says…we should not mourn like the people of the world when a believer dies. Jerry has gone to be with the Lord,” he said.