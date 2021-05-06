Legon Cities striker, Asamoah Gyan, remains confident his side will maintain their Ghana Premier League status with hard work to win their remaining games.

The Royals dropped back into the bottom three following their 1-0 loss to Kumasi Asante Kotoko in matchday 22 at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

With 12 games to the end of the Ghana topflight 2020/2021 campaign, Gyan is adamant Legon Cities’ fate is not decided yet.

“Any team that faces us will attest to the fact that we are a tough side. Also, we perform well against the big teams, so what we (should) focus on is there are some points we shouldn’t lose. So we will fight till the end in the 12 remaining matches,” he said after the game.

“Our fate is not sealed yet, although we are not in a favourable position, we will fight to the end,” Gyan added.

Legon Cities will face Ebusua Dwarfs next on matchday 23 at the Cape Coast Stadium and they will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat.