A four-year-old girl, who went missing on April 27, at Offinso in the Ashanti Region, has been found dead.

The deceased, who was identified as Benedicta Owusu Sarpong, is said to have been gruesomely murdered with her throat slit.

Her almost decomposing body was found in a pit on the outskirts of the town.

Speaking to JoyNews, the Divisional Police Commander said Mercy Owusu, mother of the deceased, had reported to the Offinso Division of the Domestic Violence Victims Support Unit about her missing daughter.

She told them that Benedicta left home on April 27 and never came home.

After the report, Ben Wonkyi said that a group of police officers was deployed to investigate the issue in order to rescue the missing girl.

However, he said, his office received a call regarding a murder case at the Ofinso Midwifery School so the family of the missing girl and the police proceeded to the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, Benedicta’s uncle identified her.

The investigation, he said, led to the arrest of one Kwaku Owura who is a mason by profession.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been sent to court and has been remanded into police custody for further interrogation.