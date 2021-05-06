The United States (US) Ambassador to Ghana, Miss Stephanie Sullivan, has hinted of the arrival of some 150 American peace corps in the country.

According to Miss Sullivan, these persons will arrive in September to support the nation’s development and transformation agenda.

She disclosed this when she paid a courtesy call on the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum on Tuesday.

The visit was to deepen the ties between the two countries which date back to several decades.

The ambassador, among other things, pledged to support the President’s vision of transforming the nation’s economy through education through partnership with the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service and all other agencies.

On his part, Dr Adutwum lauded the US for its unflinching support to Ghana over the years which had brought development.

