Vice Chancellors of Public, Private and Technical Universities in Ghana have pledged to support the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, to transform and develop the country through education.

The Chairmen of the Vice Chancellors who made the announcement, said they would support the planning, promotion and implementation of strategic policies that sought to transform the development of education leading to the country’s socio-economic development.

The VC’s gave the assurance at separate ceremonies when they paid a courtesy call on Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, in Accra on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The visits were aimed at congratulating the Minister on his elevation to a substantive Minister of Education and also discuss issues that would help improve education in the country.

Again, each leadership of all the three categories of Universities used the occasion to make a case which was peculiar to them to help bring about changes and improvement on their campuses.

The Vice Chancellor for University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Prof. John Owusu Gyapong, Chairman of Vice Chancellors of Ghana, on behalf of his colleagues, stated that, the universities would ensure that the vision of President Akufo-Addo was achieved for the betterment of the country.