Mason Greenwood stole the show as Manchester United moved to within eight points of the Premier League summit with a 3-1 win over struggling Burnley at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils made it five league victories in a row for the first time since January 2019 but it still remains highly unlikely they can provide a realistic late challenge to leaders Manchester City with just six games to play.

It was actually the visitors who enjoyed a promising opening to the contest and they almost got off to a dream start inside 20 seconds, but Chris Wood’s effort after out-jumping Dean Henderson was ruled out for offside.

United had their moments in a feisty, hard-fought first period with Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Greenwood all going close before they made the breakthrough three minutes after the restart. Greenwood provided the composed finish after Bruno Fernandes had brilliantly dummied Rashford’s cross.

The lead didn’t last long, however, as Burnley levelled two minutes later when James Tarkowski powered home a left-wing corner.

United continued to probe as the clock ticked down and they claimed the points six minutes from the end when Greenwood’s low shot was deflected in by Jack Cork before substitute Edinson Cavani made doubly sure in injury time.

Next up, United visit Leeds on Sunday while Burnley, who remain six points clear of Fulham in 17th spot, travel to Wolves.