Renowned gospel musician, Patience Nyarko lived up to expectations at the 2023 edition of Adom FM Family Kolor Paaty.

As she represented team white, Patience Nyarko’s melodious tunes captivated the crowd, and her performance was met with enthusiastic cheers and applause.

The reception from the crowd during the singer’s performance was so exhilarating.

Her ability to connect with the audience through her music was evident, as patrons were on their feet, enjoying her performance.

She left the crowd spellbound with back to back renditions of her hit songs.

Watch video and more photos below: