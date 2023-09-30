Patrons at the 2023 edition of Adom FM Family Kolor Paaty witnessed talent overdose when the fans’ favorite, ABY and Abena Pokuaa set the dance floor ablaze.

ABY and Abena Pokuaa’s performance was nothing short of . Their energetic dance moves, precision, and coordination left the audience in awe.

The duo have a strong synergy not only behind the studio console but also on the dance floor.

The versatile TV and radio presenters grooved to the rhythm and created a mesmerizing spectacle at the event.

Their electrifying performance showcased the rich diversity of talents at Adom FM.

While ABY took the miss goodie-two-shoes approach, Abena set the bar high with wild dance moves as she commanded the crowd.

Watch video below: