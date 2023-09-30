The 2023 edition of Adom FM’s flagship entertainment programme, Family Kolor Paaty, was graced by renowned gospel artiste, Celestine Donkor.

The atmosphere at the Legon Botanical Gardens was charged with her melodious tunes.

Her performance was one of the highlight of the event, as her soul-stirring melodies and inspirational lyrics warmed the hearts of patrons.

Many sang along while others were moved to tears by Celestine’s spirit-filled performance.

Celestine Donkor’s performance will remain etched in the hearts of the people who graced the event.

More photos and videos below: