The 2023 edition of Adom FM’s popular entertainment programme, Family Kolor Paaty, has not only provided families with a day of fun but also tested patrons on their knowledge of the brand and its presenters.

To kick off the event, an intriguing translation challenge was introduced as part of the program.

The challenge was straightforward: participants were tasked to translate the slogan of Adom FM’s morning show ‘Dwaso Nsem’.

Three enthusiastic patrons, representing teams in white, red, and green, eagerly stepped up to the challenge, seizing the opportunity to be on live television.

Ultimately, it was the patron from the team red who emerged victorious, earning bragging rights for the team lead and presenter, CJ Forson.

This win marked an exciting start to the fun activities of the Family Kolor Paaty event.

Watch video and more photos below: