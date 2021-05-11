Communications Director of Legon Cities, Kwame Dwomoh, says the club is awaiting the decision of the Ghana Football Association on their clash with Ebusua Dwarfs at Cape Coast on Sunday.

Legon Cities took a 1-0 lead and were set to take all three points which would have moved them out of the relegation zone.

Upon several minutes of awaiting the second half to begin, news broke out that referee of the game Alpha Adey was refusing to continue the second 45 minutes of the game against Ebusua Dwarfs after receiving all kinds of threats from fans and some ‘officials’. He did not feel safe to continue the game which eventually resulted in the match being called off.

According to Mr Dwomoh, the club is awaiting the football disciplinary body to take action.

“Together with the advice from our legal officers, we’ve put a document together that we are going to be presenting to the disciplinary committee, certain laws will be applied to determine whether sanctions will be metered out to the home team so we will meet the FA after making a representation of what transpired at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and then we will await the FA for a decision,” he said in an interview with Joy Sports.

Yesterday’s event means that the Accra based club will spend another week lying 16th in the league with 23 points from 22 games until a decision is taken by the FA.