Gospel artist Patience Nyarko has delivered a significant message to fellow musicians who may struggle with singing in English.

She emphasizes that language should not be a barrier to expressing oneself through music, and urged artistes to focus on conveying genuine emotions and messages rather than fixating on language proficiency.

Princess Nyarko, known for her soulful and impactful gospel songs, believes that music is a universal language that transcends language.

She suggested that artistes should embrace their native languages and cultures, using them as powerful tools to connect with their audiences authentically.

The singer encouraged fellow musicians to find their unique voices and styles, while emphasizing on finding messages that resonate with listeners.

She made the comments in an interview on Okay FM monitored by Adomonline.com while touching on some challenges she has encountered in the industry.

According to her, industry stakeholders casted doubts on her talent when she first emerged because she does not have command of the English language.

Instead, she used the negativity as motivation to prove her worth and achieve success in her music career.

Patience Nyarko revealed that she even ventured into recording a song in English, which was produced by the talented Nacee.