The Media Coalition Against Galamsey is admonishing President Nana Akufo-Addo to emulate the actions of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II by dismissing government officials who are found guilty of engaging in illegal mining activities.

This comes on the back of Otumfuo’s decision to destool the Chief of Abuontem, Nana Kwaku Duah III following allegations of his involvement in the illegal sale of lands that rightfully belong to various individuals and families.

The destoolment of Nana Kwaku Duah III and his subsequent handover to the police took place on Monday during a session of the Kumasi Traditional Council held at the Manhyia Palace.

Speaking on the matter, the convener of the Coalition, Ing Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, says Otumfuo has shown leadership which he is charging the president to adapt in his governance.

“This is what we expect of leadership, and I completely agree with Otumfuo that if you are a chief, and you have galamsey happening in your community, you are either complicit and deeply involved in it or you are incompetent, and in both cases, you are not worthy of being the chief or leader of the people. And I think this is the Asantehene walking the talk, and so it is the same action that we require of the president.”

This comes a little over a week after the chief of Aduamoa was also destooled due to his involvement in unauthorized multiple land sales and various acts of misconduct.

