Head of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has drawn a comparison between the recent wave of destooling actions taken by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the political trajectory of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.

Mr. Cudjoe believes that the swift measures taken by Asantehene in removing subchiefs for insubordination and unlawful activities surpass the actions of President Akufo-Addo’s government, which he claims has led the economy into a dire state.

“Asantehene is reshuffling. Destools 5 sub-chiefs in just 4 months. More in the pipeline. This record is unmatched by Nana, who seven years on is happy with his men even though they helped him run the economy into a ravine,” Cudjoe expressed in a Facebook post dated August 22.

The most recent subchief to face removal under the authority of Otumfuo was Nana Kwaku Duah III, the Abuontemhene of Kumasi Traditional Council.

This decision was made during a gathering at the Menhyia Palace on August 21, where the Kumasi Traditional Council convened to address the matter.

Nana Kwaku Duah III was accused by fellow subchiefs of not only disregarding the directives of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II but also engaging in the unauthorized sale of lands within his jurisdiction. The allegations presented by the subchiefs included claims that he exploited Otumfuo’s name to gain approval for his land-related activities despite ongoing investigations.

In response to the accusations, Nana Kwaku Duah III, refuted the specific claim of using Otumfuo’s name to justify his actions.