Residents of Saboba District in the Northern Region have given the government one-month ultimatum to take drastic action about the roads linking the district to other areas.

The Saboba-Kpalba-Yendi road has always been cut off every rainy season, which makes living in the area unbearable during such seasons, forcing thousands of residents to come out in their numbers last Friday to protest against Akufo-Addo’s government and the District authorities, demanding an urgent solution.

The disappointed residents started their demonstration from the cutoff part of the Saboba-Kpalba road which is about 30km from the district capital, Saboba to present their petition to the District Chief Executive.

Addressing the press, the lead convener, Jalulah Jagri Maurice, expressed their disappointment in the government for neglecting the Saboba District out of its year of roads agenda, leaving them in struggles as the Saboba-Kpalba bridge flooded and cut them off from the country.

He said, the situation has deprived them of critical services such as education, healthcare, and economic activities.

Also, pregnant women and individuals with medical emergencies requiring referrals to Yendi Municipal Hospital or the Tamale Teaching Hospital face difficulties in reaching their destinations.

Mr Jalulah Jagri Maurice added by giving the government a one-month ultimatum to fix the deplorable roads in the district, especially the Saboba-Kpalba route, to save lives as sick people find it difficult to get to hospitals in Yendi and Tamale.

They said, if the government fails to take action after their demonstration, they would be forced to assume that there are no authorities in the district.

“We are by this notice giving the government one-month ultimatum to replace the Kpalba and Wapuli bridges and maintain Saboba roads, or else we, we the youth of Saboba would assume we have no government representatives in the district,” they warned.

However, some of the protesters who also spoke to Adom News shared their frustrations, saying leaving the area is very difficult due to poor road networks.

A demonstrator, Malba Patience, who is also a health worker at the district revealed that the effects of the bad roads in the area are greater than the child mortality they register.

She said that sick children’s conditions sometimes become complicated before getting to the hospital due to the terrible nature of their roads.

Meanwhile, the Saboba District Chief Executive, George Bingrini, after receiving the petition assured the demonstrators that it would be forwarded to appreciative quarters for action.

ALSO READ: