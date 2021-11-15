The Headmaster of the St Charles Liwanga R/C Junior High School in the Saboba District of the Northern region who took students to his rice farm where they got drowned in Oti river is to appear in court today November 15, 2021.

Emmanuel Chinjal is said to have reported himself to the police when news about the incident broke.

Mr Chinjal allegedly took about 31 Form 1 and Form 2 students to harvest his rice and on their return, the boat they were traveling in capsized in the river, leading to the death of nine of them.

Mr Changer who was also returning from the farm, according to reports, immediately went to the police to report the incident.

The District Police Commander for Saboba, ASP Shine Zoiku said the headmaster has been charged with manslaughter.

He indicated that they will expedite action on the case to ensure justice is served.