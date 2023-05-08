A new district fire station has been commissioned to start operations to serve the Saboba District in the Northern Region.

The commissioning took place on Friday, May 5, 2023 as part of the Northern command’s International Firefighters’ Day events.

The Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, ACFOI James Nkrah, said the newly inaugurated fire station at Saboba will reduce the burden on the Yendi fire station as they were then providing service to the Saboba district.

He said this will go a long way towards boosting investor confidence in the area because they know that after investing in the district, the fire service is there to protect their investment from the ravages of fire.

ACFOI Ankrah, on behalf of the Chief Fire Officer, thanked the DCE and the District Assembly for their immense support, commitment, and contribution to the establishment of the station.

The District Chief Executive, George Biingrinni, on behalf of the district, handed over the facility to the regional commander, who also entrusted it under the care of the newly appointed District Fire Officer, ADOI Yussif Issahaku.

The DCE further thanked the Regional Commander for finally seeing to it that a new fire station is opened in the Saboba district and pledged full cooperation and support to the office.

ADOI Yussif Issahaku, the DFO of the district expressed his appreciation to the Regional Commander for his confidence in him and pledged not to disappoint him, the service, and the good people of the Saboba District.

