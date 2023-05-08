Chief Justice urges traditional authorities not to interfere in criminal judicial cases

Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has entreated traditional authorities to desist from interfering in criminal cases laid before the court in their jurisdiction.

He urged them to have confidence in the country’s judicial system to deliver justice where deserved and punish the guilty.

He was speaking at separate ceremonies to commission courthouses in the North Dayi and Afadzato South Districts of the Volta Region.

“In thanking our revered chiefs for releasing land for this project, I humbly entreat them to desist from addressing criminal matters in their places and allow the full rigors of the law to apply when people are found guilty.

“I also entreat the elders in society to resort to the court for alternative dispute resolution mechanisms where necessary to improve the turnaround time of cases that come to the court,” he said.

He lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo for responding to the pressing need for the judicial service, thus, the lack of infrastructure.

Justice Anin-Yeboah asserted that a well-resourced judiciary would enhance the practice of democracy in the country.

He called on residents to utilize the newly commissioned courthouse at Vakpo and adopt the best care practices to maintain the status of the building.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, underscored the government’s commitment to improving the infrastructure of the judicial service.

He said the provision of the courthouse forms part of the President’s declaration to ensure the construction of over 100 courthouses with bungalows across the country, to enhance justice delivery.

The North Dayi District Chief Executive, Kudjo Atta, said the courthouse would not only improve access to “law and justice” but would also play a role in the economic development of the district.

“When people want to do business in the district and they get to know that there is a court, it boasts their confidence”, he said.

The Chief Justice and his team later commissioned the Courthouse in the Afadzato South District, situated at Ve Golokwati.

The Afadzato South District Chief Executive, Etornam Flolu, said the provision of the court would reduce expenses on litigation where people will not have to travel outside the district to access judicial service.

He also emphasized that the court would help the assembly deal with the defaulter of its bylaws and enhance law and order.

The two Court houses are equipped with a solar power unit, generator sets, and borehole facilities to ensure an uninterrupted supply of utilities.

Magistrate’s bungalows were also constructed and commissioned in both districts.