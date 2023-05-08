The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has debunked news that the multimillion facility has ceased operation.

The NPA clarified that the facility is still active and working but only had an issue of availability of crude oil which the authorities said they are putting in place measures to remedy the situation.

The NPA disclosed this at a media engagement held in Koforidua in the Eastern region which focused on processes leading to citing of fuel stations and fuel supply and availability in Ghana.

In a presentation done by the Head of Planning at National Petroleum Authority, Dominic Aboagye, he said his outfit’s overriding objective is to ensure fuel availability in the country. He assured that, several measures have been put in place to ensure security of fuel supply in the country.

In answering questions pertaining to the status of Tema Oil Refinery, he admitted there were challenges of the refinery, but he clarified that they were too subtle to cause a total shutdown.

The Eastern Regional Manager of National Petroleum Authority, David Owusu Kena, also spoke to the media on the need to desist from use of ramps to overfill their fuel tank and avoid its associated dangers.

He also used the opportunity to educate the public on processes that lead to citing of fuel stations.