After launching a search for his die-hard fan, Stonebwoy has finally met the schoolgirl who went viral for rapping his song.

Just few days after the release of his studio album, 5th Dimension, a footage of little Charis rattling Stondebwoy’s Into the Future track broke the internet.

She was in her element at the back seat while enjoying a jolly ride.

Beautiful and Priceless scenes! 🤩🤩✨@stonebwoy 1GAD surprises Charis, a young fan who went viral after singing his ‘Into the future’ bar for bar 💯😍 pic.twitter.com/jiMkBj7kxK — Burniton Music Group® (@BurnitonMSG) May 5, 2023

Her demeanor and the correct lyrics impressed Stonebwoy who launched a search for her while he was on a tour in UK.

Upon his arrival, he caught up with Charis and splashed her with expensive gifts including the latest Tecno phone, BHIM packages and other souvenirs.

After the gift presentation, he gave another opportunity to Charis to rap and promote his song.

