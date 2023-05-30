Residents of Teshie, located in the Ledzokuku constituency of the Greater Accra region, have organized a large-scale demonstration to protest against the dismal state of roads in their area.

They are accusing the government of neglecting development after receiving overwhelming support in the 2020 general elections.

The demonstration, named ‘MƐƐba Teshie,’ which translates to ‘Why Teshie,’ aims to bring attention to the responsibilities of the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) in the community.

The disgruntled residents, along with commercial drivers, took to the streets wearing red attire to express their dissatisfaction.

Carrying placards with messages such as ‘We can’t drive in manholes any longer!’, ‘Our roads look like a galamsey site,’ ‘We are suffering in the land of our birth; fix our roads,’ and many others, the demonstrators marched through various streets in the area.

Mettle Nunoo Jnr, the organizer of the protest, emphasized in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, that the condition of the roads has led to numerous accidents and, tragically, even deaths in the area.

“The timing of this demonstration is crucial because if you observe the Ledzokuku Municipality, which comprises 12 electoral areas, we don’t have a single decent road to speak of,” he stated.

Mettle Nunoo further pointed out that the only relatively good road in the Ledzokuku Municipality extends from the Teshie Police station to the Manet junction.

“When we assess the current state of Teshie and the condition of our roads, there isn’t a single road that meets basic standards.

Therefore, the youth of Teshie have united to awaken the slumbering Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to the suffering of the people in Teshie,” he lamented.

Mettle Nunoo affirmed that they would submit a petition to Mordecai Quashie, the Ledzokuku Municipal Chief Executive, urging immediate action to address the road issues in the area.