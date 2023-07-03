Former U-20 World Cup winner, Agyemang Badu, wants Ghana to focus less on ‘IMF’ (foreign-born/based) players for the national youth teams.

Some 13 of the final 25 called up for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, where Ghana was eliminated at the group stage, were foreign-based/born.

“How can we be so over-reliant on IMF (foreign) players at the youth level? If our local league can’t produce players for our youth football then we’re in serious trouble,” he said, speaking on the Joy Sports Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Agyemang Badu played in midfield when the Black Satellites won the U-20 World Cup in 2009.

He was one of 11 locally-based players in a squad that had 10 foreign-based players.

Following Ghana’s exit from the ongoing U23 AFCON, the nation would have to wait another four years before trying to play at the men’s football event in the Olympics. The last time Ghana made it that far was in 2004.

