The Black Meteors have arrived in Accra after exiting the ongoing 2023 TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco.

Ghana’s U-23 side was eliminated from the competition after finishing third in Group A behind hosts Morocco and Guinea.

The Black Meteors needed a win in their final group game against Guinea on Friday but were held to a 1-1 draw to exit the tournament.

Ghana opened their campaign with a nerve-wracking 3-2 win over Congo before suffering an embarrassing 5-1 defeat against the host country.

The exit means the Black Meteors will not participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Ghana’s delegation comprising players, technical staff and team officials left Morocco on Sunday evening and arrived in Accra early on Monday.

The technical team is expected to submit its tournament report to the GFA’s Executive Council for assessment.

