President of policy think tank, Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has expressed hope the Attorney General within the week will discontinue the case of Assin North MP-elect, James Gyakye Quayson.

Mr Cudjoe made the comment in a Facebook post, stating the persecution was shameful.

To him, the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame must rather commit energy on a daily basis to address the issue of SALL.

His comment comes on the back of proposals made by some Ghanaians including the Dormaahene who doubles as the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Oseadeoyo Agyeman Badu II for President Nana Akufo-Addo to instruct the Attorney General to halt the criminal trial of Mr Quayson.

The chief, who is also a High Court judge, made the call while speaking at the 10th-anniversary lecture of John Evans Atta Mills, in Sunyani over the weekend

“Honestly, I don’t see the benefits this prosecution will bring Ghanaians. If he is in court, he can’t fulfill his mandate so the president and the Attorney General should do something urgently to end this matter, so we move on as Ghanaians,” he said.

