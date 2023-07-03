Music sensation, Francisca Gawugah, popularly known as Sista Afia, has disclosed her amicable association with the renowned Dancehall artist, Shatta Wale.

In a recent interview, Sista Afia expressed her deep admiration and respect for Shatta Wale as both an artist and a collaborator.

Despite occasional disagreements and controversies that often arise in the music industry, Sista Afia emphasized that she has maintained a strong bond with Shatta Wale ever since they first crossed paths at his residence back in 2018.

During her appearance on Adom TV’s Okukuseku, Sista Afia shared with host Emelia Brobbey the story of how their relationship blossomed.

She revealed that one of her team members happened to be a close friend of Shatta Wale.

On a particular occasion, they were meant to attend an event, and her team member asked her to meet them at a location.

Little did she know that the rendezvous point was Shatta Wale’s house.

As she parked her car and patiently awaited her friend’s arrival, Shatta Wale warmly invited her inside.

The hospitality extended to her left a lasting impression, and she couldn’t help but smile as she recalled the memory.

At that time, Sista Afia was an aspiring artist, and she felt deeply honoured to have been welcomed into the home of one of Ghana’s most prominent musical figures.

Beyond his graciousness, Shatta Wale recognized Sista Afia’s talent and expressed his intention to collaborate with her—an opportunity that eventually materialized.

This joint effort gave birth to the popular track Jeje in 2018, which has amassed over 3 million views on YouTube.

Since then, the duo has embarked on numerous projects together, including joint performances that have further solidified their bond.

Sista Afia attributes her growth and development in the music industry to Shatta Wale’s invaluable guidance and mentorship.

She gratefully acknowledges his significant influence on her musical journey.

