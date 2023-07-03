Music sensation Sista Afia has opened up on an aspect of her life many are not privy to – a betrayal from her lover which has shaped her mindset on relationships.

In a candid revelation on Adom TV‘s Okukuseku show with Emelia Brobbey, Sista Afia said she desired to embrace youthful exuberance and explore love to its fullest, which led her to naively enter a relationship with the wrong person.

The first red flag was her partner bearing a child with another woman, but being blinded by love, Sista Afia said she accepted her fate and continued the relationship.

What she thought was unconditional love came crushing down when she realized her lover had wedded another woman while they were still dating.

Despite shielding some details of the ordeal, she admitted to have been affected because she least expected her lover of many years to be that heartless.

“At a point, I let go and I became happy because sometimes when a partner harbors certain negative feelings, God reveals it to you early. So I felt relieved, like blessed. It became a learning point for me for any future relationship. I tell any potential partner what I’ve gone through so they don’t repeat such actions,” she said.

She expressed belief her lover did not see her worth because her future was quite uncertain at that time, adding that “where I am now, I doubt he ever saw me getting here.”

Drawing from her personal experience, Sista Afia shared that she has adopted an open-minded approach to relationships. Having learned the hard way, she now understands that having fewer expectations can lead to fewer disappointments.

She admonished women to be prepared for everything and be strong so that when the worst happens, they can move on with their lives with their heads high and not brood over the past.

