Sound engineer and Highly Spiritual record label boss, Kaywa, has opened up about the emotional impact of his signee Lasmid’s decision to prematurely leave the record label, revealing that it broke his heart.

Approximately two months ago, Kaywa officially announced the end of his working relationship with Lasmid, following their two-year collaboration.

Initially, Kaywa maintained an unperturbed demeanor regarding the split, although he acknowledged the existence of internal issues contributing to their separation.

However, in a recent interview on Joy Prime, Kaywa’s true feelings emerged as he expressed his personal preference for Lasmid to remain under his mentorship and guidance.

Speaking about the situation, Kaywa shared his disappointment, saying, “Drew’s conversation can be put aside, but someone like Lasmid, after investing and pushing to put him to the next level, he decided to leave. If I talk about the investment, you will know it really went deep. Lasmid is someone I really love a lot, so I personally tried to push him. Someone like Drew will even accuse me of using their money to push this guy, but I still went ahead because I knew the potential he had.”

After Lasmid’s song “Friday Night” became a hit, Kaywa expressed his eagerness to renew their contract. Although the contract was not formally signed, it was considered sealed with understanding.

However, Lasmid had a change of heart and sought legal advice, which eventually led to what Kaywa described as outrageous demands and the termination of their relationship.

“MTN gave Lasmid to me on a one-year contract to produce and promote two songs and two videos at an outrageous amount of GHS 40,000. After the one year, we needed to renew the contract, and I gave my terms, which Lasmid immediately agreed to. But suddenly, the narrative changed, and it was a whole back-and-forth that lasted over six months. The long and short of it was that he wanted to opt out,” Kaywa explained.

Kaywa believes that Lasmid’s decision to leave the label was influenced by his association with other artistes who may have influenced his thinking and the perception that he had become too big for the label.

